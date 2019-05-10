Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Park. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA View Map Send Flowers Service 3:00 PM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Park, 87, of Jenks St., Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

John was the oldest of six children, born March 30, 1932, at home in Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA, the son of the late Blake J. and Amelia I. Klebacha Park.

On February 8, 1963, he married Rosalyn A. Long, who preceded him in death, and later on January 29, 1993, he married Mary McManigle, who survives.

John was a lifelong farmer in the Howe area, and in 1953 he and his father established Parkacres Farm in Eldred Twp., a successful dairy farm that he continued to operate with his son Dan until 1990 when the dairy enterprise was dispersed. They both continued to operate the 1,000-acre hay, grain, and cattle operation until his death even though John was semi-retired.

In 1949 John graduated from the Sigel High School where he played basketball. He was a member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church since 1945 where he served as trustee, elder, and a deacon.

John was a member of the county, state, and national Holstein Association where he was a director for both the county and the state. He was also a committee member of the Jefferson Co. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Jefferson Co. Association, a member and director of the Butler Farm Credit Association, and in 1989 he was named a Pennsylvania Master Farmer.

He also served as a director of the Brookville Area School Board, a former Eldred Twp. Supervisor, and was a director and agent for Patrons Mutual Life Ins. Co. since 1965 out of Indiana, PA.

John loved beautiful farms, show cattle, and red Chevy pick-ups.

He is survived by his wife Mary; one son, Daniel (wife Lorie) of Brookville, PA; three stepchildren, Kathleen Carey (husband Charlie) of Camp Hill, PA, Elizabeth Keth (husband Tom) of Brookville, PA, and James McManigle (wife Leah) of Boulder, CO; three brothers, Don Park of Erie, PA, Harold Park (wife Midge) of Charlestown, WV, and Eugene Park of Ft. Wayne, IN; and one sister, Ilene Solley (husband Gale) of New Galilee, PA.

John is also survived by two grandsons that he dearly loved and enjoyed helping him on the farm, John E. and Brayden Park. Also surviving are eight step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosalyn; one daughter, Karen Spencer; one stepson, David Park; two sisters, Irene Riddle and infant Maxine Park.

The family of John Park will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 with a service to follow at 3 o'clock p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nathan Royster officiating. Internment with take place in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

The family would appreciate any memorial donations to be made to the Brookville Presbyterian Church – Main and White St., Brookville, PA 15825.

