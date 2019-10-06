|
John Ludwig, 98, of Brookville, Pa., died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
John was born April 24, 1921, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late Samuel and Katherine (Bachert) Ludwig. He was married to Susan Ruth (Evans) Ludwig on August 9, 1947.
He graduated high school and went to work at Westinghouse. He enlisted in the Marines on July 6, 1942, and served in the Pacific on Saipan and Okinawa. He was discharged Jan. 23, 1946, and returned to the United States. He went to work at Limegrover's auto dealership in Turtle Creek, Pa. He later moved to Brookville to open his own dealership, Ludwig Sales and Service and sold Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, and Cadillacs.
He was a member of the Lions Club, Jefferson County Shriners, the Masonic Order, and was proud of his service in the United States Marines as a World War II Veteran. He enjoyed driving his convertible in the Laurel Festival parade or on back-country roads. He loved family gatherings and vacations at Emerald Isle, NC. He was always involved in community service through the Lions Club during his 50 years of service, as well as the Shriners organization and his Masonic functions.
John was a very social person and preferred to be on his porch, where he could visit with neighbors. He went to coffee every day thanks to his caregivers. He enjoyed going to have coffee every day with his friends and caregivers. He visited with the mailman daily and always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress. He enjoyed car shows, military history, and collecting General Motors memorabilia. He lived for his weekly chocolate milkshake or a piece of chocolate his caregivers shared with him. Most of all, he enjoyed feeding all the wild critters in his backyard.
Every morning, weather permitting, he hung an American flag and a Marine flag on his porch. He was a kind, honest, generous, hardworking father, who was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by one daughter, Susan K. Sloan and her husband, Mark; two grandchildren, Jonathan M. Sloan, Kelly S. Nord; and three great-grandchildren: Madison, Daniel, and Katherine Nord.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Evans) Ludwig, and two sons, John E. Ludwig and Scott E. Ludwig; two brothers, Alfred S. Ludwig, Paul V. Ludwig; and two sisters, Beatrice M. Ludwig and Katherine A. Wian.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the McKinney–d'Argy Funeral Home of Brookville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, also at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Ben Austin. Burial will be in the Brookville Cemetery.
Memorial donations in his honor can be made to s, , Brookville YMCA, or the Brookville Lions Club.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019