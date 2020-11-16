1/1
John M Bukousky
1944 - 2020
John M. Bukousky, age 76, of Troutville, PA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born on September 11, 1944, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Walter Bukousky and Iola (Salada) Bukousky Haag.

On June 26, 1965, he married his wife of 65 years, Marilyn J. (Lyons) Bukousky. She survives.

John was a 1962 graduate of the DuBois Area High School where he was a wrestler. He attended the Pennsylvania State University for two years and then went to Edinboro University, where he graduated with a degree in Earth & Space Science. He also attended Triangle Tech, where he received a degree in Architectural CAD.

John worked for 26 years in quality control at McDowell Manufacturing.

John coached little league with his best friend, Don Reid, coached the Sykesville Leopards, played and coached softball for Helvetia, and enjoyed golfing and mowing grass at Kenterra Golf Course. He loved being outdoors, mowing, raking leaves, and gardening. John was a member of the Sykesville Eagles.

He is survived by two sons, Craig Bukousky (Kim Cherry) and Corey Bukousky (Theresa); a brother, Tom Bukousky (Ginger); and two grandchildren, Alex and Meila Bukousky.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Bukousky; and a granddaughter, Aleina Rose Bukousky.

As per John's wishes, there will be no public visitation and private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be placed with Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Bukousky family would like to thank the Hahne Cancer nurses and therapists as well as the Penn Highlands Hospice nurses who cared for John during this difficult time.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
