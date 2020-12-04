John Malamas, 83, of Buffalo, New York, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Nov. 29, 2020.



John was born May 30, 1937, in Siatista, Greece.



In 1956, he immigrated to DuBois to work at his uncle's restaurant, Kandy Kitchen, which later became the M&M Restaurant. He was famous for his homemade pies and hot dog sauce.



John went back to Greece and married Victoria Sasopoulos on Aug. 16, 1962.



In 1978, John, along with a small group of families, helped to establish St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois. John was a hard worker all of his life and provided a good life for his family. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends. He will be sadly missed.



John is survived by his wife, Victoria; sons, Nick and Peter; a daughter, Colleen; and nine grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter; son-in-law, David Hunt.



Funeral services will be held at noon on Dec. 4, 2020 at the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Buffalo.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of John to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 301 S. State Street, DuBois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store