1/
John Malamas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Malamas, 83, of Buffalo, New York, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Nov. 29, 2020.

John was born May 30, 1937, in Siatista, Greece.

In 1956, he immigrated to DuBois to work at his uncle's restaurant, Kandy Kitchen, which later became the M&M Restaurant. He was famous for his homemade pies and hot dog sauce.

John went back to Greece and married Victoria Sasopoulos on Aug. 16, 1962.

In 1978, John, along with a small group of families, helped to establish St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois. John was a hard worker all of his life and provided a good life for his family. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Victoria; sons, Nick and Peter; a daughter, Colleen; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter; son-in-law, David Hunt.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Dec. 4, 2020 at the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Buffalo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of John to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 301 S. State Street, DuBois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved