John Pressley Hegburg, age 79, of Brookville, PA, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 with his family by his side at McKinley Health Center, Brookville, PA. John was born on July 19, 1939 in Chicora, PA to the late George Alfred and Dorothy May (Phillips) Hegburg. He was a graduate of Karns City High School. After graduation he attended Chicago Technical School, where he earned his degree in drafting and then continued his education at Penn State, McKeesport, PA for engineering. He worked for U. S. Steel Edgar Thompson Works in Braddock, PA as a draftsman. Later he worked at Spang & Company, Butler, PA in the drafting and design department and became the superintendent of construction projects. He was Vice President of A.G. I. Construction and supervised many bridge projects for PennDot as well as renovations at Cook Forest, Tionesta and Kinzua State Parks. He was superintendent of construction for H. J. Schneider Construction. For nearly 30 years he worked for Palo Construction in Clarion, Pa, retiring as Vice President of the Industrial Division. Retirement didn't slow John down much. He began JPH Consulting which provided construction management services throughout the area.

On July 8, 1961 he married the love of his life, Janet (Davis) Hegburg in Fairview, PA. Together they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.

John attended the Brookville Presbyterian Church and was a proud member of the Lions Club.

John was a man that loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, camping and golfing. In retirement, John adopted Brookville as his own by spending his time volunteering using his lifelong construction and consulting expertise. A few projects John took pride in were revamping the Jefferson County House, Brookville YMCA, the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, CREATE, the Chateau d'Argy and the reconstruction of Farmers Inn. His generous and loving personality showed through his dedication to his family and friends. He looked forward to the family hunting and fishing trips and going to the "river" camp at the Clarion River on the weekends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Davis) Hegburg; four children: John W. Hegburg and his wife, Mimi of Brookville, PA; Don P. Hegburg and his wife Maria of Clarion, PA; Linda L. McNeil and her husband, Steve of Brookville, PA and Robert "Bob" S. Hegburg and his wife, Terry of Pasadena, MD; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In Addition, he leaves two sisters, Norma Steiner of West Sunbury, PA and Nancy Lanigan of Chicora, PA; and two brothers, William G. Hegburg of Butler, PA and Gerlad A. Hegburg of Chicora, PA.

In memory of John, memorial donations can be made to American Tinnitus Association or the Brookville YMCA.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-7 p.m., at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd; 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 also at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Boyd Edmondson officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, Jefferson County, PA.

