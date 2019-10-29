Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
John R. Green


1920 - 2019
John R. Green Obituary
John R. Green, age 99, a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on October 22, 1920, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Edgar and Olive Naylor Green. He was married to Doris Ackerd and she preceded him in death on August 12, 2004. Retired, John had been employed at Brockway Glass as an inspector. He was Protestant by faith, and was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran. John enjoyed hunting and was an avid walker.
He is survived by a daughter, Jackie Green of DuBois and a son, Richard (Marian) Green of Brockway.
In addition to his parents and wife he is also preceded in death by a grandson, Erik Green; four brothers: LaVerne, Roy, Bob and Bill Green; and his grandmother, Araminta Naylor. All services for John will be private at the convenience of his family.
Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 29, 2019
