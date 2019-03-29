John Rentovich, 84, of Harrisburg, passed away November 24, 2018, in Green Ridge Village, Newville PA. He was born May 8, 1934, in Rathmel, PA, the son of the late John and Anna (Deter) Rentovich, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Madeline Rentovich Smith.
Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Frances (Brochey) Rentovich; son, John J. Rentovich; daughter-in-law, Grace Rentovich; granddaughter, Tirza, of Harrisburg PA; and sister, Ann Marie Cekovsky.
John graduated from Reynoldsville High School, DuBois Business College and Gannon University. He was a retired budget analyst for the Commonwealth of PA and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a member at St. Ann Byzantine Church of Harrisburg, PA and St. Therese Catholic Church of St. Petersburg, FL.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Ann's Byzantine Church, 5408 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in John's memory to Water Wells for Life. Memory cards will be available at the church.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 29, 2019