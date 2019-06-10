Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Richard Davis. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Richard Davis, age 75, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

He was born on April 4, 1944, to the late Henry "Hen" J. and Myrtle C. (Joiner) Davis in Brookville.

John attended the Brookville School District and early on he began working with his family on the family farm. As time progressed, he worked a few different jobs which included driving a coal truck. Eventually he began working in the family business with the Towing and Salvage Yard until his retirement. On February 5, 1983, he married Cindy L. (Mays) Davis in Knoxdale PA; Cindy survives him. John was known throughout his life as a genuinely hard worker. He loved antique cars and AutaBuy was his favorite magazine. He enjoyed looking through the pages simply to see which cars are available to buy. John had a great sense of humor and loved being a prankster to his close friends and family; he liked "poking" at them for the fun of it. He loved children, especially his nieces and nephews; he has a special relationship with his great-niece, Charlotte. Hunting deer was a favorite pastime for him, and he was happy to give the meat away to those who needed it. John was truly a gentle giant whose heart was full of compassion. He was known for his caring nature and he would do anything for anyone who was in need. He helped many people in many ways. John had a strong faith in God, and he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife Cindy, John is survived by five siblings: Catherine Walton, Barbara Bowser, Virginia (Verl) Rowan, James (Virginia) Davis, Robert (Linda) Robbins; one grandson, Ryan Davis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by one son, Matthew John Davis; an infant brother, Henry Jackson Davis; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Walton and Jay Bowser.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 12 noon – 4 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, or to the Meade Chapel United Methodist Church.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com



