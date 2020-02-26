Home

1936 - 2020
John Richard "Captain" Smith Obituary
John Richard "Captain" Smith, age 83, of Route 28 N. Brockway, Pa., died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on April 24, 1936, in Reynoldsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Elinor Smith Johnson.
On September 3, 1960, he married Barbara L. Shaffer and she survives. Retired, John had been employed as a Hot End Operator at Brockway Glass for 39 years. John was a U.S. Navy veteran and was serving on the ship that Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd set off from on his first expedition to Antarctica. He attended the Zion of Jefferson County Church in Brookville, and was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, repairing lawn mowers and weed eaters, watching the news, going to camp and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a son, Alan (Barb) Smith of Brockway; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Smith of Williamsburg, Va.; a brother, Jack (Polly) Johnson of Hazen; a sister, Sally Stoneberg of Lancaster, S.C.; and three grandsons, Jonathan Thomas Smith, Andrew Steven Smith and Hunter Rafe Smith, all of Williamsburg, Va.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a son, Steven R. Smith.
There will be no public visitation. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Steven Kornbau officiating. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery with full Military Honors being accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, 1109 Pershing Ave., Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 26, 2020
