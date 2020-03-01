|
John "Squeak" Scolese, 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home in Reynoldsville, Pa.
He was born on July 3, 1959, to the late Anthony "Tony" and Mary (Rinaldi) Scolese in DuBois, Pa.; Mary survives him. He graduated from the DuBois High School with the class of 1978. John married Linda A. Bilsky on November 14, 1981, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, Pa.; she survives him. He worked at Niagara Cutter LLC in Reynoldsville, Pa., for over 30 years. John was a proud lifetime member of the Reynoldsville Fire Department. He served as Fire Chief for 19 years, he was also a past EMT for the Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, Senior Little League coach for the Reynoldsville Central Little League, and Borough Council Member for eight years. He was a member of the Jefferson County Fireman's Association. John was also the EMA coordinator for Reynoldsville and Winslow Twp., during his time as Fire Chief and for a few years after. He loved helping people, especially the people within his community. In 2013 John was named Citizen of the Year. More than all of these things, Squeak loved spending time with his grandchildren, his second favorite nickname was "Puppy."
In addition to his wife and mother, John is survived by two children, Darren (Jen) Scolese and Ashley (John) Marn; six grandchildren: Brookelynn, Taylor, Lia, Dominic, Lorelai, Cole; five sisters: Nancy (Jim) Buskirk, Toni (Mike) Buchheit, Diana (Al) Polehonki, Rosie (Butch) Leach, Sherry (Chris) Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral home, 206 E Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Father William Barron.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville Fire Department, PO Box 3, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2020