John "Bud" Sullivan, 86, of DuBois, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born to the late Edna and John W. Sullivan on July 28, 1933, in DuBois.
Bud graduated from DuBois High School in 1951 and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Following his military service, he worked for Bell of Pennsylvania/Verizon for 43 years before retiring in 1992.
He married the love of his life, Ruth (Johnston) Sullivan, in 1957. Bud is survived by his wife and their three sons and wives: Mark and Janet, DuBois, Barry and Laurie, Harrisburg, and Scott and Suzie, DuBois. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Bud's talent and joy in life was his amazing ability to help others through volunteering in his hometown. Whether he was supporting local boys learning life skills through the Boy Scouts of America, serving the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois, donating over 34 gallons of blood through the Red Cross, or sharing his sense of humor with family and friends, he was an encouraging, dedicated presence.
Bud was extremely proud that his sons and grandsons all earned the rank of Eagle Scout. It was through his support, encouragement, and example that each of the boys have strived to uphold his high ideals. Bud himself was awarded the BSA Bucktail Council Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor given in adult scouting, for his 40+ years of dedicated work within the council.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, July 5 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A memorial service will take place Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church (Scribner Ave., DuBois) with Rev. Alfred Wilson and LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Interment will follow in Morningside Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
The family requests that financial tributes be directed to the Bud Sullivan Honorarium Fund, Boy Scouts of America, 209 First Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
