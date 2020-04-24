|
John T. Lommock, of Warminster, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was 77. He was born and raised in DuBois to the late Sam and Mary Lommock. He lived most of his life in Warminster.
In his early years, John worked in the DuBois Creamery and at the local foundry. After graduating from DuBois High School in 1961, he attended Penn State University, where he graduated with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering. He also served in the Army Reserves. He met his wife, the former Carol Volansky, at the Gateway Cafe, in DuBois, and they were married in 1969 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Sykesville.
John spent most of his professional career at the Naval Air Development Center (N.A.D.C.) in Willow Grove working on sophisticated acoustic systems designed to identify and track nuclear submarines. When the N.A.D.C. Was relocated to Pax River, Maryland, John chose ot retire early to be close to his family, and began a new career as a Real Estate Agent where he had many successful sales, including the first home of his son, John Jr.
John had a passion for a gardening that he inherited from his father, and he utilized the grounds of his home to host a vast assortment of trees, plants and flowers. Fresh fruit and vegetables were always to be found on the table in summer, and berries and fruits abounded in the backyard.
John was an avid sports fan, following in particular the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Philadelphia 76ers. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play soccer and compete in gymnastics tournaments.
John was an animal lover, with a lifelong passion for Miniature Schnauzers, which as a young man impressed him with their air of distinction. John cultivated a sanctuary for birds in his yard, especially for the hummingbirds his wife cherished.
Most of all, Joh will be remembered for his originality, his generosity, his kind heart, and for always standing by the people he loved even in the hardest of times.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, sons John Thomas Jr. and Joel Alan, and three grandchildren and many close friends. Due to the coronavirus, no funeral service will be held. The family will look to celebrate John's life and legacy as safety permits at a later date. The family is respectfully requesting that contributions may be made to .
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 24, 2020