John Terry Thomas, US Air Force veteran and resident of Laurel, Maryland died on July 6, 2019 in Gilchrist Hospice Center from lung failure due to flu and pneumonia complications.
He was born in DuBois, PA in 1943 and was the son of the late John Thomas and the late Pauline Noker Thomas. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Patricia A. (Yonushonis) Thomas, his daughter Marla Solomon, her husband, Paul Solomon, and their children: Caleb (age 14), Cecelia (age 12), and Christopher (age 8) and by his daughter, Sherry Rice and her husband, Scott Rice.
Terry retired as President/CEO of the Baltimore/Washington Credit Union Direct Lending Cooperative Inc. in 2005. He had over 30 years of direct and indirect lending experience. Terry worked to coordinate business development activities between credit unions and automotive dealers in the Metropolitan area. Terry's coursework in accounting and economics was completed at the University of Maryland. In his lifetime Terry enjoyed golfing, woodworking, traveling with his wife, attending annual horse-races with family and spending time with his grandchildren. His comic relief and steadfast love will be forever cherished by his family.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in DuBois, PA with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Gilchrist Center Howard, in appreciation of the supportive care that we received during his stay there. To do this, please access: gilchristcares.org, click on donations, or call 443-849-8213. All staff there were angels from God. We were blessed.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 9, 2019