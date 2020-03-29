|
John "JT" or "Sgt. Gunner" C. Tokarcik, 70, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born April 30, 1949, in DuBois, he was the son of John E. and Sabrina (Hannah) Tokarcik. They survive.
On July 4, 1980, he married LuJen (Barrett) Tokarcik in DuBois. She survives.
John graduated from Brockway High School. He retired from the United States Post Office as a sorter and carrier. John enjoyed collecting guns, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of various organizations, including the Treasure Lake Sportsman's Club, Brockway Hand Gunners, The Canine Response Team, and the American Legion in Brockway. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was the recipient of the Silver Star, Bronze Combat Medal, and Purple Heart. John's service was honored in the Soldiers and Sailors Hall of Valor in Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents and wife, John is survived by two children, Jennifer Lynn Simmons Robinson and her husband, Jason, Benton, LA, and John Edward Tokarcik II and his fiancé, Teresa Carrigan, Uniontown, PA; three grandchildren, Sydney Robinson and Austin and Makenzie Newman, and a brother, James Edward Tokarcik, Penfield.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
There will be no public visitation. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 29, 2020