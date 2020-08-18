John W. Kester, 81, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the night on Monday, August 17, 2020, while a resident at the Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
He was born on July 1, 1939, to the late Robert E. and Susan J. (Myers) Kester in Kittanning, PA. He attended and graduated from Kittanning High School. He married Mary J. Burkhouse on November 6, 1982. Mary preceded him in passing on June 26, 2011. John married Janet M. Murray on September 28, 2013. Janet survives him.
He retired as store manager for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Indiana, PA. He was a member of the Old Town Beagle Club in both Kittanning and DuBois, PA. John could always be counted on, he offered help to anyone who needed or wanted it. He was endlessly giving and loved making peoples lives easier, especially the lives of his many friends. John enjoyed vacationing, especially when he would go camping with his wife.
In addition to his wife, Janet, John is survived by three stepsons; Duane W. Zimmerman of DuBois, Denny A. Zimmerman of DuBois, Daryl L. Zimmerman of DuBois, two stepdaughters, Dorothy L. Pike of West Allis, WI and Candace J. Myers of Beaver Falls, numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Mary, John is preceded in passing by two sons John Jr. and Eric H. and one brother.
Services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Smith Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.