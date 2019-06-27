John T. Westover, Jr., 65, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital ICU.
He was born on March 27, 1954 in Braddock, PA; son of the late John T. Westover, Sr. and Veronica Yarros Westover of North Versailles.
John served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era.
He married Pam Watts on May 19, 2007, and she survives.
John worked as a truck driver for J.M. Leasing.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #66 of Clarion.
John enjoyed fishing, camping, computer games, and watching westerns and old sitcoms.
He is survived by his mother; his loving wife; a daughter: Tracy Myers and her husband John of Dubois; his step-daughter: Toni Best of Strattanville; his step-son: Jack Smith and his wife Emily of Virginia; a grandson: Austin Westover of Indiana; seven step grandchildren; one step great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John is also survived by his two sisters: Janet Viel and her husband John and Susan Bassett and her husband Stan, all of Texas; and his brother: Thomas Westover and his wife Kim of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father and a daughter: Heather.
Published in The Courier Express on June 27, 2019