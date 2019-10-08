|
John William Vitarelli, 71, DuBois, passed away suddenly, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
He was born July 31, 1948, in DuBois, a son of the late Paul James and Theresa Mary Ann (Green) Vitarelli.
John was in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam. In the past, he was also very active with the DuBois Area Honor Guard. He was the president of Dad's Horseshoe Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being with his grandkids.
John is survived by his three children: John Michael (Betsy) Vitarelli of Reynoldsville, Kimberly Vitarelli of DuBois and Constance Bowen of Connecticut; two sisters, Cindy Sjoberg and Natalie Kotula; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Military honors will be conducted by the DuBois Area Honor Guard on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 8, 2019