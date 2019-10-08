Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vitarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Vitarelli


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Vitarelli Obituary
John William Vitarelli, 71, DuBois, passed away suddenly, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Penn Highlands Healthcare.

He was born July 31, 1948, in DuBois, a son of the late Paul James and Theresa Mary Ann (Green) Vitarelli.

John was in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam. In the past, he was also very active with the DuBois Area Honor Guard. He was the president of Dad's Horseshoe Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being with his grandkids.

John is survived by his three children: John Michael (Betsy) Vitarelli of Reynoldsville, Kimberly Vitarelli of DuBois and Constance Bowen of Connecticut; two sisters, Cindy Sjoberg and Natalie Kotula; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Military honors will be conducted by the DuBois Area Honor Guard on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now