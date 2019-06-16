John Wilson Stahlman, age 84, of DuBois, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully as a resident of the DuBois Nursing Home on June 13, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1934, in Rose Twp., PA, to the late Clair W. and Nellie M. (Yeany) Stahlman.
John loved sunny days and living in Reynoldsville. He walked all over town and enjoyed seeing the familiar faces along his path. Prior to his time at the DuBois Nursing Home, he spent seventeen years living at Nelsons Golden Living; the staff were like family to him.
John is survived by two sisters, Doris M. Makufka and Joyce L. Marsh, many nieces and nephews as well.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar Clair Stahlman, William Lloyd Stahlman; one sister, Nellie Diane Rafferty; and one nephew, William Joseph DeChurch.
Family and friends will be received for a simple visitation on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Ben Austin, all taking place at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Interment will take place at the Shannondale – Union Cemetery, Redbank Twp., Clarion Co., PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville Lutheran Church, or to the Shannondale – Union Cemetery Association.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on June 16, 2019