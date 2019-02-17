Johnny D. Buchanan, 61, of Galusha Road, Brockway, PA, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore of Pittsburgh. He was born on March 19, 1957, in Chattanooga, TN, and has lived in Brockway for the past 45 years.
|
John is survived by two sons, Samuel (Debbie) Buchanan of DuBois, PA, and Jeremy (Cassie) Buchanan of Brockway, PA; four grandchildren, Johnny, Cole and Pattie Buchanan and Jonathan Beck; three brothers, James (Darlene) Buchanan of Brockway, William (Robin) Buchanan of Brockport, and Mark Buchanan of Cincinnati, OH; and two sisters, Sheila (LeRoy) Park of Penfield and Alysa Buchanan of Cincinnati, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Buchanan and Harry and Nellie (Henderson) Park.
John worked as a kiln operator in the Brockway Clay Plant for many years. He enjoyed being an at home mechanic for family and friends, model cars, hunting, fishing and crossword puzzles.
Visitation will be held, Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois, PA. Funeral Services will follow the visitation, 6 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 17, 2019