Jon R. Sechman, 67, of Hoovertown Road, Penfield, PA, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at home after a five year battle with cancer. A son of Mabel (Hulett) Sechman of Weedville and the late John Sechman, he was born on May 23, 1952 in St. Marys, PA. On October 15, 1977 he married Phyllis (Maholtz) who preceded him in death on March 22, 2010.

Along with his mother, Jon is survived by: two children, Annette (Tony) Fenice of Force and Blake (Cierra) Sechman of DuBois; two grandchildren, Ashlyn and Antonia; one brother, Craig Sechman of Force; two sisters, Yvette (Orlin) Gray of Weedville and Melbie (John) Stonik of Gaithersburg, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

Living all his life in Bennetts Valley, Jon graduated from St. Marys High School and attended Weedville Wesleyan Church. He worked for more than fifteen years as a heavy equipment operator for Advance Disposal (Greentree). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting camp, old cars, and driving and racing his 1969 Dodge Dart. He especially enjoyed time spent teaching fishing to Asher and Nolan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield and on Saturday, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Weedville Wesleyan Church.

Funeral Services will be held, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Weedville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Bryon Kleppinger.

The family suggests memorials to the Hahne Cancer Center of DuBois or the Penn Highlands Hospice and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Courier Express on July 16, 2019