Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc.
Brockway, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc.
Brockway, PA
Jonah Uriah Carlson


1980 - 2019
Jonah Uriah Carlson Obituary
Jonah Uriah Carlson, aged 39, of Brockway, died unexpectedly on the morning of Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Carlson Family Hunting Camp near Weedville.
Jonah was born on April, 5, 1980, in DuBois, Pa., son of the late Bill Carlson and Dorothy (Lundberg) Carlson of Brockway. Jonah was the husband of Ashleigh Bowser and the father of young daughters Addie and Megan. He was a graduate of Brockway Area High School and the DuBois Business College and was employed by Airgas in DuBois. Jonah was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Scottish Heights Men's Golf League, coached Little League softball in Brockway, and was President of the Brockway Little League Association this past year. Jonah lived a short but full life - particularly as a devoted father to Addie and LaLa. He partnered with his father Bill in several businesses over the years. Jonah and his father often traveled with friends and relatives to a cabin in Colorado on summer vacations creating stories, on their own, of horses, trucks, dinners, and adventures that are now told as legend at family gatherings.
In addition to his wife, his daughters, and his mother, Jonah is survived by brothers Richard (Judy) Heverley, DuBois, Pa., Randy (Brenda) Heverley, Brockway, Pa., and Joel (Sara) Judice, Cortland, Ohio; sisters: Vickie Snedden, Rockton, Pa., Darleen (Larry) Bortmas, Fowler, Ohio, Lori (Ken) Sheasley, Ridgway, Pa., and Jessica (Jeff) Homady, Hastings, Pa.; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Little League or DuBois Central Catholic Schools.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 4, 2019
