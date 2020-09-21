1/
Joni K. Sinfelt
1956 - 2020
Joni K. Sinfelt, age 63, of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Health Care in Clearfield, PA.

Born on November 17, 1956, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Betty (Thompson) Walls.

On September 28, 1974, she married her husband of 45 years, Lance E. Sinfelt. He survives.

Joni retired from the United States Postal Service as a clerk/carrier from the Sykesville, PA office. Previous to that, the majority of her postal career was spent in Reynoldsville, PA.

She was a member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Joni is survived by two children, Jennifer Sinfelt and John Sinfelt and his wife, Meena, both of Alexandria, Virginia; three siblings: Thomas Walls of Reynoldsville, Patty Walls of DuBois, and Timothy Walls of Reynoldsville; and two grandchildren, Chase and Keegan Sinfelt.

There will be no public visitation and a funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the: DuBois Public Library, 31 South Brady St., DuBois, Pa 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
