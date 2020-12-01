1/1
Joseph E. Marnati
Joseph E. Marnati, 58, passed away of Covid with the spirit of his family around him on December 1, 2020 at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital. He was the son of the late Frank Marnati, Jr. and surviving mother, Doris (Mathers) Marnati of Brockway, PA .

Joe retired from Owens Illinois with 30 years of service. In his earlier years Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his ATV, and spending time with his family at the family camp. He will always be remembered for his kind soul.

Joe is survived by his son, Michael Marnati, Dubois and grandchildren Ethan, Chelsey, and Mackenzie. He is also survived by sisters; Frances Faith, Sharon Raybuck (John), Barbara Presto (Bob), and Susan Williams (Tom Pisarchick), all of Brockway; Gale Wells (Keith) of Luthersburg, and brothers, John Marnati of Brockway, and Jeff Marnati, of Magna, Utah. He also leaves behind a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his father, a brother James Marnati, his maternal grandparents John and Catherine Mathers, his paternal grandparents Frank and Anna Marnati, his brother-in-law Paul Faith and niece Jennifer Faith.

There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5 at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
