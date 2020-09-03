1/1
Joseph F. Lorelli
1928 - 2020
Joseph F. Lorelli, 92, of Selbyville, DE died on August 29, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center. Born on January 20, 1928 in Anita, PA, he was the son of the late John and Raphael Lorelli.

Joseph worked as an auto mechanic all his life. He loved to help people fix things, gardening and polka dancing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his brothers Tony, Victor, and Eugene and sisters Helen, Louise, and Rosalie.

Joseph is survived by his wife Helen (of 66 years), his brother Sam and his sister Millie, his daughter Linda Boarman and her husband Philip, his son Michael and his wife Bonnie, his son Jeffrey and his wife Elizabeth. Additionally, he is survived by 5 grandchildren: Adam Boarman and wife Emily, Rebecca (Boarman) Hardy and husband Brent, Stephanie Lorelli, Jeremy and Courtney Lorelli. He has one great-grandchild, Brooks Boarman.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 3, 2020.
