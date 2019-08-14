|
Joseph Patrick "Papa Jess" Fremer, age 78, of Cyphert Road, Brockway, PA, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home. Born on May 13, 1941, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Strischock Fremer. On January 30, 1962, he married Mary Alice Wells and they enjoyed 57 years of married life together.
Jess wore many hats over the years. He started out working at Sugar Hill Limestone. From there he moved on to PennDOT and eventually ended up at Brockway Pressed Metals. It was during this time that he bought his first truck and ventured out on his own, starting Fremer Surface Mine Reclamation that is still in business today. Never really retiring, Jess and Mary Alice began Fremer Greenhouse which was a part of Fremer Nursery that they operated together until just recently.
He was a member of both St. Bernard's Church in Falls Creek and St. Tobias Church in Brockway. At St. Bernard's he was a very active part of the church and its many activities. He especially enjoyed helping with the spaghetti dinners, that are such a success.
Jess was a founding member of the Beechton Beagle Club and was a member of the Brockway Sportsmen's Club where he took care of the fish nursery on Baghdad Road for many years. He loved hunting and fishing but his real passion was running his beagles.
In addition to his wife he is survived by five children: Mary Jo (David) Umbaugh of Toano, VA; Joseph "Dodie" (Shelley) Fremer; Theresa Schlenker; Sarah (Jason) Anderson and Timothy "Earl" (Desiree) Fremer, all of Brockway; three sisters, Martha (Robert "Bo Hunk") Preston of Brockway; Evelyn (Rodney) Hicks of California; Tina (Tom) Decker, also of Brockway; 4 brothers: Carl "Chuck" (Georgia) Fremer; Paul "Lunk" (Kathy) Fremer; Daniel "Boone" (Marie) Fremer and George "Heffer" (Peggy) Fremer all of Brockway. Jess is also survived by 12 grandchildren: D.J. (Lisa), Cassie (Lucas), Paula (Colt), Nikki, Joey (Alli Jo), Hayley, Jenni, Sherry, Tim, Luke, Ben and Lenny and three great-grandchildren: Andrew, Mark and Duke.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Michael "Cubby" Fremer, and three nephews.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernards Church in Falls Creek with Fr. Ed Walk, Fr. John Chaplin and Fr. Matias Quimno all celebrating in the Mass. A Vigil Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernards Church, 205 Taylor Avenue, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or St. Tobias Church, 1135 Hewitt Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 14, 2019