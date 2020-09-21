Joseph R. "Joe" Kilmer, age 74, of Circle Drive, Brockway, PA, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on December 26, 1945, in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late Russell J. and Vera Blanc Kilmer. He was married to Peggy Craft and they had been married for 18 years.
Retired, Joe had been employed by GPU as a Lineman for 33 years. He was Lutheran by faith and was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. Joe was never one to sit around. He was constantly busy and loved being in the outdoors. He especially loved to go golfing and take care of his yard. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Penn State Nittany Lion Fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joe R. Kilmer Jr. of DuBois, PA; a sister, Susan Grove of Chicago; a granddaughter, Ryla Kilmer and two stepsons, Ben (Angelina) Hau of Monroe, N.C., and David Hau of Clarion, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an Aunt Mary who was very special to him.
There will be no public visitation and all services will be private at the convenience of the family.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
