Joseph Thomas Wright Jr. affectionately known as Joey, passed away into the love and light of God on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in DuBois, PA.
He was born to Joseph Wright Sr. & Deborah (Karetski) Wright on Monday, August 6, 1990, in Charleston, South Carolina.
He is survived by two daughters; Maddison Sipe & Alexis Lowmaster; his mother Deborah Wright, of DuBois, PA; his father Joseph Wright Sr. of Summerville, SC; a brother, Daniel Karetski, three sisters; Lois Wright, Melissa Wright and Josette Wright; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
He was a graduate of DuBois Area High School. He enjoyed going on long drives, bowling, soccer, cooking, time with friends and family, working on cars, computers and homes. He was loved by many!
Joey had a big heart, great sense of humor and a personality that could light up a room! He accepted Jesus as his Lord & Savior in 2018 and his family has peace knowing that he is absent from his body but present with the Lord!
A service to celebrate Joey's life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Gateway Church of Christ located at 1214 S. Brady St. in DuBois, PA. This was his home church. The sermon will be at 2:00 p.m. All friends and family who loved Joey are invited to attend.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 24, 2019