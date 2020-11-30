Josephine L. Moyer, age 89, of DuBois Village, and formerly of Penfield and Weedville, died unexpectedly, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
A daughter of the late Guido and Louise (Catalina) Tranquillo, she was born on March 19, 1931 in Pottsville, PA.
Besides her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by: her first husband, Ronald H. Jones; her second husband, Robert I. Moyer; two brothers, John and Anthony Tranquillo; and three sisters, Rose Meluskey, Lena Piccioni and Julia Malys; leaving her as the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by: two daughters, Michele (John) Castellani of Weedville and J. Diana (Wells) Fargo of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren, Angelina and Gabriella Castellani, and Matthew Fargo; a great-granddaughter, Cecily Fargo; and several nieces and nephews.
Living most of her life in Pottsville, PA, Josephine was a graduate of Pottsville High School in 1949. Locally, she was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, having lived seven years in Penfield, nine years in Weedville and this past years living at the DuBois Village.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance or the Bennetts Valley Senior Center.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements (www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
).