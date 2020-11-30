1/1
Josephine L Moyer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine L. Moyer, age 89, of DuBois Village, and formerly of Penfield and Weedville, died unexpectedly, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

A daughter of the late Guido and Louise (Catalina) Tranquillo, she was born on March 19, 1931 in Pottsville, PA.

Besides her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by: her first husband, Ronald H. Jones; her second husband, Robert I. Moyer; two brothers, John and Anthony Tranquillo; and three sisters, Rose Meluskey, Lena Piccioni and Julia Malys; leaving her as the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by: two daughters, Michele (John) Castellani of Weedville and J. Diana (Wells) Fargo of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren, Angelina and Gabriella Castellani, and Matthew Fargo; a great-granddaughter, Cecily Fargo; and several nieces and nephews.

Living most of her life in Pottsville, PA, Josephine was a graduate of Pottsville High School in 1949. Locally, she was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, having lived seven years in Penfield, nine years in Weedville and this past years living at the DuBois Village.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance or the Bennetts Valley Senior Center.

The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements (www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph M Geer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved