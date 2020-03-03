Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040

Josephine M. Caylor


1932 - 2020
Josephine M. Caylor Obituary
Josephine M. Caylor, age 87, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on October 19, 1932, in Sykesville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Pauline (Smeal) Yeafol.
On September 3, 1961, she married Jake M. Caylor. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2013.
Josephine had worked at Jeffers Electronics for 18 years until its closing and then went on to work at Brockway Glass, retiring from there after 10 years of service.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing all over the world.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ The King Manor with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneral.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 3, 2020
