Josephine P. Misiewicz, age 90, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 19, 1929 in Tyler, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eva (Gusherowski) Seduski Misiewicz.
On August 21, 1954, she married her husband of 65 years, Edward Misiewicz. He survives.
Josephine retired from the Jackson China Company and previous to that had worked at B. F. Goodrich in DuBois.
She was a member of St. Michael the Arcangel Roman Catholic Church.
Josephine is survived by five children: Helen Sutton and her husband Paul of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Mary Jo Horgan & her husband Marty of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Jeanne Kolash & her husband Michael of DuBois, Pa.; Sharon Freemer & her husband Mark of Alpharetta, Ga.; and Michael Misiewicz of DuBois, Pa.; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer, Steven, Rachel, & Kevin Sutton; Kaylin & Sean Horgan; Michael Kolash (Krystle), Michelle Hemke & husband Travis; Abigail & Sophie Freemer; and Michael B. Misiewicz); three great-grandchildren, Layne & Launa Hemke; and Allie Kolash; and one sister, Mary Snedden of Erie, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosella Gieza and brother, Thomas Seduski.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A scriptural wake service will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State St., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 10, 2020