Josephine Zbieg, age 93, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home.

Born on February 4, 1926, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Karoline (Kruk) Polohonki.

On September 1, 1951, she married Stanley M. Zbieg. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2008.

Josephine was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Infant of Prague Society and a member of the St. Michael Senior Choir. She was a member of the Polish Folk Singers, the Pulaski Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed sewing and knitting and was an avid bingo player. She was active with her card club group and enjoyed traveling and following the Pittsburgh Pirates.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph G. Zbieg of DuBois, PA, and Randall M. Zbieg and his wife Susan of Warrenton, VA; one daughter, Laurie J. Zbieg of Erie, PA; two grandchildren, Jarrod Zbieg and Lauren Davis and her husband Jordan; and two great-grandchildren, Rose and Virginia Davis.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Myron Polohonki and three sisters, Helen Cheslock, Olga Pastwa and Mary Lepionka.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

The Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State Street, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or any Alzheimer's organization of the donor's choice.

