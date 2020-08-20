1/1
Joyce A. Heinrichs
1931 - 2020
Joyce A. Heinrichs, age 89 of DuBois, PA departed this world peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on March 13, 1931 in Raritan, NJ, the daughter of the late Charles & Natalia (Righi) Manara.
On October 28, 1956, she married her husband of 64 years, Henry G."Hank" Heinrichs. He survives.
During her 30 years in DuBois, Joyce loved to host family and friends at the lake, making countless great memories. She made many dear friends volunteering at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church activities, the adult literacy program, the local medical clinic and various events planned by the Treasure Lake Garden Club. She loved her time spent with wonderful neighbors, the Ladies of the Lake, her book club and her "walking" buddies.
She is survived by 2 sons;( Jeff Heinrichs & his wife Andrea and Jon Heinrichs & his wife Theresa), and her seven cherished grandchildren Michael & his wife Christine, Jonathan and his wife Lisa, Steven, Eric, Daniel, Renata and Andrew Goldstein and Larissa. She is also survived by her brother Jim Manara.
She was preceded in death by a daughter (Nancy Heinrichs Vieira).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Due to our current circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
