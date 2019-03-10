Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Shemuha. View Sign



Born on March 11, 1937, in Kersey, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Armine (Radaelli) Contrini.

On May 3, 1958, she married her husband of 52 years, David A. Shemuha. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2016.

Joyce was a homemaker and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great grandchild. She also loved to bowl and play Bingo.

She is survived by three daughters: Lisa Presto and her husband Denny of Brockway, PA; Catherine Durfey and her husband Tom of Springfield, VA; and Angela Rubino and her husband Glenn of Ashton, MD; a sister, Gladys Kneidel of St. Marys, PA; six grandchildren: Jamie and Erica Presto, Tyler and Sean Durfey and Ann and Alex Rubino; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Presto.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Shemuha and her grandson, Ryan Presto.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer as the celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to Joyce A. Shemuha, age 81, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.Born on March 11, 1937, in Kersey, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Armine (Radaelli) Contrini.On May 3, 1958, she married her husband of 52 years, David A. Shemuha. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2016.Joyce was a homemaker and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great grandchild. She also loved to bowl and play Bingo.She is survived by three daughters: Lisa Presto and her husband Denny of Brockway, PA; Catherine Durfey and her husband Tom of Springfield, VA; and Angela Rubino and her husband Glenn of Ashton, MD; a sister, Gladys Kneidel of St. Marys, PA; six grandchildren: Jamie and Erica Presto, Tyler and Sean Durfey and Ann and Alex Rubino; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Presto.She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Shemuha and her grandson, Ryan Presto.There will be no public visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer as the celebrant.Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.Memorials may be placed with St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close