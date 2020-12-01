1/1
Joyce C. Villella
1946 - 2020
Joyce C. Villella, age 74 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on September 29, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Doris (Froehlich) Willingham.

On September 11, 1984 she married Francis A. "Fran" Villella. He survives.

Joyce began her career as a young executive working in the office of Corporate Communications with McCormick Foods in Baltimore, MD. She met her husband Fran and moved to DuBois where she then worked for local veterinarian, Dr. James Eshelman.

Joyce attended Penn State DuBois Campus.

Joyce loved to play tennis, enjoyed reading, especially mystery novels and served on the Auxiliary of the DuBois Regional Medical Center for many years. Above all, she loved to spend her summers at her summer camp in Stone Harbor, NJ.

She is survived by one son, Frankie A. Villella of DuBois, PA; one sister in law, Barbara Willingham of Salisbury, MD.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Willingham, and her two beloved dogs, Katie & Rosie.

There will be no public visitation.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required for attendance.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to the DuBois Public Library, 31 South Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
