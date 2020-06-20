Joyce Eileen Brown passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, peacefully at home in DuBois, PA. She was 90 and was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Thelma (Hastings) Rupp. Both parents preceded her in death.



In 1947 she married Russell DeHart Heath Jr. (who preceded her in death in 2018). In 1960 she married Thomas Reed Brown III (who preceded her in death in 1982).



She is survived by her seven children; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Her children are Sharon H. Herzel, (Roger) of Normandy, France, Arleen N. Chaidez (Luis) of Clinton, IL, Maureen V. Kosa (James) of Bellingham, WA, Russell D. Heath III of Studio City, CA, Renee Joy of DuBois, PA, Thomas R. Brown IV (Jane) of Anchorage, AK, and Kim T. Brown (Carl) of East Stroudsburg, PA.



Her seven grandchildren are Joanne Randolph (Greg) of Bloomington, IL, Lee Kosa (Sage) of Ladner, Canada, Jane Herzel (Franklin) of the Dominican Republic, Benjamin Herzel of Bloomington, IN, Thomas Holden (Stephanie) of McHenry, IL, Jay Kosa (Kimberly) of Portland, OR, and Andrew Brock (Joanna) of Roslindale, MA.



Her 10 great-grandchildren are Kee and Meado, all of Bloomington, IL, Lucas, Jude and Eden, all of Ladner, Canada, Gabriella of Roslindale, MA, Sophia and Sabastian of the Dominican Republic, Lochlan of McHenry, IL, and Calvin of Portland, OR. Joyce had one younger sister Shirley Brenton (Frances) who both preceded her in death of Fairfax, VA. She is survived by niece Beth Torrance, nephew David Brenton, and niece Paige Robertory all of Virginia.



Joyce loved and cherished her family and enjoyed gardening and decorating for all occasions and holidays. Joyce was a very strong and independent woman working at Warner Lambert for 30 years. She also enjoyed working at Today's Designer Goodwill in DuBois, PA. She was a member of the Church of Our Savior Episcopal Church in DuBois, PA. Joyce enjoyed bowling and won MVP on her work league due to her ability to bowl triple turkeys. As a young girl Joyce enjoyed synchronized swim, gymnastics, basketball, and rowing. Joyce enjoyed attending concerts and treasured the highlight of meeting Vince Neal of Montley Crue.

