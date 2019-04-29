Joyce Lee Mayew, age 75, of South Street, Brockway, PA, currently a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, died on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Born on May 29, 1943, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha Platco Heatherdale.
Retired, Joyce had been employed as a Mental Health–Mental Retardation case worker. She was Methodist by faith. She enjoyed reading, working in her yard and was an avid lover of all animals, especially her cats.
Joyce is survived by two brothers, Mark (Patty) Heatherdale of Brockway, PA and George E. Heatherdale, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Gerard Heatherdale and a sister, Martha Ruth Ann Heatherdale.
All services for Joyce will be private at the convenience of her family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824; the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840; or to the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 29, 2019