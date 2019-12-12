|
|
Joyce M. Uplinger, age 81, of Buckhorn Lane Ridgway, PA, died on December 10, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on February 16, 1938 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Grace Sidelinger Weis. On May 16, 2003, she was married to Larry Uplinger and he survives.
Retired, Joyce had been employed at Brockway Glass as a Mould Cleaner. She was Catholic by faith, and was a member of the Ridgway American Legion. Joyce loved watching football, especially the Steelers, reading, playing cards, working on crossword puzzles, cooking and baking. Her greatest joy, though, came from taking care of her family.
In addition to her husband she is also survived by 5 daughters: Tammy (Paul) Solomon of Ridgway; Chris (Pat) Ryan of Brockway; Jean (Bud) Decker of Bluffton, SC; Mary Papa also of Ridgway and Barbara (Mike Gray) Kuntz of Brockway and a brother Gene (Helen) Weis of Ridgway. Joyce is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Sheri Horner, Dominic Copello, Brooke (Erik) Reitz, Kayla Ryan, Kaleen (Tony) Shofstall, Jacob Chittester, Joseph (Sterlynne) Chittester, Taylor Kuntz and Austin Kuntz. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, 2 step sons and a step daughter.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 14 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM also at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Elk County Humane Society 1029 E. Eschbach Road St. Marys, PA 15857. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 12, 2019