1/1
Judith Ann "Judy" (Yohe) Allison
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" Ann (Yohe) Allison, 74, of Elderton, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She was born on October 20, 1945, to the late Malvin and Dorothy Elizabeth (Brochey) Yohe in DuBois, PA.

She attended the Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1963.

Judy married Charles "Chuck" Orr Allison Sr., on May 18, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville; Chuck survives her.

She worked as a waitress at the Thunderbird Restaurant in DuBois, but was predominantly a homemaker to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church. Judy was a loving mother and wife above all else and devoted herself to her family. She enjoyed crafts and primitives that she decorated her home with. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and dining out. Judy was a loving woman who will be dearly missed by her family.

In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by two children: Charles Orr Jr. (Diane) Allison of Monroeville, PA; Brenda Sue (Brian) Salley of Elderton, PA; one sister, Janice Hamaker of Watertown, NY; four grandchildren: Chaz Allison; Alexis Stenman; Tyler John Allison; Brynn Alean Salley; and her beloved dog,; Bella Rose.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Jack Clyde Yohe; and one niece, Shelly Liedl.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Edward Gray.

Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson County, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Online condolences and other information my be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved