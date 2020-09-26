Judith "Judy" Ann (Yohe) Allison, 74, of Elderton, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
She was born on October 20, 1945, to the late Malvin and Dorothy Elizabeth (Brochey) Yohe in DuBois, PA.
She attended the Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1963.
Judy married Charles "Chuck" Orr Allison Sr., on May 18, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville; Chuck survives her.
She worked as a waitress at the Thunderbird Restaurant in DuBois, but was predominantly a homemaker to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church. Judy was a loving mother and wife above all else and devoted herself to her family. She enjoyed crafts and primitives that she decorated her home with. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and dining out. Judy was a loving woman who will be dearly missed by her family.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by two children: Charles Orr Jr. (Diane) Allison of Monroeville, PA; Brenda Sue (Brian) Salley of Elderton, PA; one sister, Janice Hamaker of Watertown, NY; four grandchildren: Chaz Allison; Alexis Stenman; Tyler John Allison; Brynn Alean Salley; and her beloved dog,; Bella Rose.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Jack Clyde Yohe; and one niece, Shelly Liedl.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Edward Gray.
Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson County, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
or to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.
Online condolences and other information my be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.