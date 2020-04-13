|
Judith Ann "Judy" Bianco, age 77, of Brockway, Pa., passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, at her residence.
Born on November 9, 1942, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George P. and Nellie V. Richards Tamburlin. She was married to Francis Bianco and they enjoyed 53 years together. She worked at Brockway Glass Company Office as a Card Punch Operator until their marriage in 1966. She was a member of the St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church in Brockway where she belonged to the Rosary Society, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. While her children were still in school she was an active member of the Band Boosters. She enjoyed antiquing, knitting, the casinos, having breakfast with her friends every morning and her favorite was sitting on Gerry's porch on beautiful summer evenings.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Christopher (Beverly) Bianco of Brockway; a daughter, Cara Bianco of Myrtle Beach, SC; a brother, George (Cheryl) Tamburlin, also of Brockway. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Ashley Bianco and Cera (Matt Verne) Bianco, both of Brockway; three great grandchildren, Samantha Erickson, Brandt Verne and Addilyn Smith.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic a private family viewing will be held at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc in Brockway, and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding at St. Tobias Church. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice Group.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 13, 2020