Judith Ann Hoover


1979 - 2019
Judith Ann Hoover Obituary
Judith Ann Hoover, 78, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 6, 1941 in DuBois, Pa., daughter of the late Blair and Pauline (Ansley) Colbey. On Aug 3, 1979, she married John T. "Jack" Hoover, who survives in DuBois.
In addition to her husband, Judith is survived by a daughter, Laura Marie Hoover of Wisconsin and three step-daughters: Debra Jean Frantz, Linda Denise Hoover & Sheree Lee Hillebrand all of Troutville, a sister Eleanor (Fred) Smith of Reynoldsville, three step-grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Judith attended school in Falls Creek and was a graduate of DAHS. She retired from Rockwell and was an amateur genealogist. She enjoyed the Pirates when Andrew McCutchen was part of the team.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one niece.
Private services will be held with burial in the Sykesville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 15, 2019
