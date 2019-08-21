|
Judith Ann Watson, 76, of DuBois, formerly of Glen Campbell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
She was born on October 08, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elijah Jack and Flora Charlotte (Grubham) Sharpe.
On September 3, 1960 she married James Bernard Watson. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2002.
She and her husband James owned and operated Watson Sales and Service in Glen Campbell for 27 years. Although the service station kept them busy, they were also able to maintain a little family farm with cows and pigs for many years.
Because of her ambition, sweet personality and love for people Judith also managed to hold an outside job at Blose McGregor Nursing home as a nurses aid. She enjoyed her work and said it was a pleasure to hold the hands and listen to the needs of patients in her care. She later worked as a unit secretary at DuBois Hospital.
She was a member of the Smithport United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two children, James Bernard, Jr. and wife Koren Watson of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and Jeanette "Jeannie" and husband Ken Crana of DuBois; grandchildren, Michael and Kim Crana and Chelsea Crana of DuBois; step grandchildren, Jared and Gage Strawcutter Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; great grandson, Vayden Crana of DuBois; one sister, Sharon Huffman of Little Rock, Arkansas; one cousin, Tim Feir of Oregon; and very close friend, Marietta Jones of Clearfield.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Beth Elaine Wiles, and favorite aunt, Betty Feir.
Friends will be received from 11-1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor John White.
Interment will follow at Burnside Cemetery.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 21, 2019