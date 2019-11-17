Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith C. Foster


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith C. Foster Obituary
Judith C. Foster, 79, of Spring Run Road, Weedville, Pa., died November 14, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home. A daughter of the late Alvin and Althea (Horner) Kennard, she was born on October 1, 1940 in St. Marys, Pa. In 1968 she married Thomas E. Foster who survives in Weedville.
Along with her husband, Judy is survived by four children: George (Michelle) Martini of Valencia, Pa., Richard Martini of Byrnedale, David Foster of Weedville and Missy (Kevin) McQuaide of Weedville; six grandchildren: Nick Agosti, Thomas and Adam Snyder, Miranda and Jason Martini, and Jessica (Ryan) Flanigan; two great-grandchildren, Lannah and Liam Martini; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Kennard.
Judy worked at Keystone Carbon and Sylvania in her younger years, but spent most of her life taking care of her home and family. She enjoyed traveling, beaches, time with her family and especially the company of her beloved dog, Kimber. Born and raised in St. Marys, she lived the past fifty years in Bennetts Valley.
There will be no visitation.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Missy Smith.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance (PO Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -