Judith E. Niper Pierce, 55, of East Main St. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA surrounded by her loving family.



Judy was born July 3, 1963 in Johnstown, PA the daughter of John Vincent Niper and Mildred Cordwell Niper.



She was a stay at home mother taking care of her four children, loved listening to music, being with her dogs, and taking family trips to amusement parks, but most of all Judy loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, and always looked forward to going on family picnics.



Judy is survived by her four children, Misty Rose Holliday (husband Bucky), Nikki Niper, Brianna Justine Pierce, and Billy Joe Pierce Jr. and a nephew Jack Niper that she helped raise and considered her own, all of Brookville, PA along with her 4 Grandchildren Savannah, Katelynn, Jenna, and Jocelynn.



She is also survived by 3 Sisters and 1 Brother - Diana Terwilliger (husband Wayne) of Brookville, PA, John Niper of West Virginia, Hope McCarty (husband David) of Elkhart, IND, and Kathy Niper also of Elkhart, IND, and numerous other nieces and nephews.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents and 1 Sister Barbara Niper.



The family of Judith Niper Pierce will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 from 2 to 4PM and 6 to 9PM and a service in her memory to be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home with the Rev. Chuck Jack presiding. Internment will be in the St. John's Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp. Jefferson Co., PA



Memorial donations in Judy's memory may be made to the .



