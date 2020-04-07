|
Judith F. Renwick, 77, of 9458 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness.
She was born on March 10, 1943, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Lipsey Vollmer.
On June 8, 1968 in Queen of the World Church in St. Marys, she married Thomas Renwick, who survives of Penfield.
Judy was a member of St. Catherine's Church in DuBois. She attended St. Marys Area schools and retired from St. Marys Carbon Company after more than 32 years of service. She was a member of the Penfield Firemen's Club and enjoyed crafts and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of more than 51 years, Thomas Renwick, she is survived by two sons; Jody Renwick and his wife Angela of Texas, Darryn Renwick of Penfield, and by one daughter; Brenda Lankford and her husband Jeff of Tennessee, as well as by five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters; Mary (Bernie) Meyer and Janet (Bob) Heindl, both of St. Marys, one brother; David (Barb) Vollmer of Kersey, a brother-in-law; Jerome Prechtl of St. Marys, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Renwick, two sisters; Jean Erich and Alyce Prechtl; and by one brother; Dalton "Hunce" Vollmer.
Funeral and committal services for Judith F. Renwick will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
There will be no visitation.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 7, 2020