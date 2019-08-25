Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Judith "Judy" (Lockwood) Ginther


1945 - 2019
Judith "Judy" (Lockwood) Ginther Obituary
Judith "Judy" (Lockwood) Ginther, age 74, of Kersey, PA, passed away on August 20, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born April 26, 1945, in Bradford, PA, the daughter of the late Dillas and Kathryn (Coffman) Lockwood.
On May 21, 1977, she married William J. Ginther, who survives.
Judy was previously employed by Stackpole Carbon Company and then BiLo Grocery Store. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her passions were baking, sewing, and shopping.
She is survived by three daughters from a previous marriage, Karen Hughes and her husband Mike of Roanoke, Va., SharonLee Ward and her husband Jeff of Hollidaysburg, PA, and Peggy Olewinski of DuBois, PA; a brother, John Lockwood of Hanover, PA; a sister, Jacqulyn Condon of Tempe, AZ; seven grandchildren: Amanda, Bradley, Haley, Frederick, Elizabeth, Olivia and Eve; and two great-grandchildren, Brookelynn and Sophia.
She was preceded in death by three siblings, (James Lockwood, Jerry Lockwood, and Jeanne Hanes.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Judy, the family asks that you donate blood, perform a random act of kindness, enjoy one of her baked goods stashed away in your freezer, cuddle up with the sewing project she made for you, or simply hug those that you love.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 25, 2019
