Judith Maxine (Wentland) Kennedy, 71, of Brookville, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1948, to the late John J. and Lila J. (Hutchins) Wentland in Bushnell, Illinois.
She graduated from the Seminole High School in Florida and on Jan. 13, 1986, she married Bradley Paul Kennedy in Aberdeen, N.C.; Brad survives her.
For over 20 years, she worked as a cashier at the Truck Stop of America in Brookville, PA. She also worked as a laborer for the Davey Tree service spanning two years. Judy enjoyed NASCAR racing and riding ATVs. One of her favorite pastimes was putting together puzzles, but she loved spending time with her family, her loving husband, Brad, and their dog Hoss.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by two sons, Randy (Devana) Stearns of Alabama and Greg (Lisa) Stearns of Florida; one sister, Teena (Alan) Stidham of Florida; one brother, Terry Wentland of Washington; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin Stearns and Keith Alan Stearns.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 3–6 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home Ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825.
A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the funeral home, beginning at 6 p.m., and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker.
Interment will take place at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA.
