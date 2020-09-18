1/
Julia M. Kroft
1926 - 2020
Julia M. Kroft, 93, a resident of the DuBois Village and formerly of Rockton, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born November 15, 1926, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Zora (Reed) Maloney.

On September 6, 1948, she married John W. "Jack" Kroft in DuBois. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2018.

Julia graduated from St. Catherine's High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time with her family. Julia was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena parish.

Julia is survived by three children, Richard (Betsy) Kroft, Bedford, Susan Yonushonis, DuBois, and Debra Kroft, Rockton, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, Julia was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Leonard, George, and Paul, and her sisters, Margaret (Marge), Mary, and Helen.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Father Richard Siefer officiating. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Village, 282 S. 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801 or to the St. Catherine of Siena Church, 116 S. State St., DuBois.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
