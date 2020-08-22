Julian L. Baummer, Jr., Age 79 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home.
Born on May 31, 1941 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Julian L. and Grace (Hagg) Baummer, Sr.
On June 17, 1983, he married Amelia (Sprankle) Baummer. She survives.
Julian was a veteran of the United States Navy having retired as a Master Chief after 20 years of service including a tour in the Vietnam War. He then went on to work for 15 years at Brockway Pressed Metals until its closing.
He was a past member of the Reynoldsville Eagles and the Forth Ward Hose Company.
Julian is survived by 7 children (Joseph Baummer & his wife Patricia of Penfield, PA; John Baummer of Reynoldsville, PA; Paul Baummer of Houtzdale, PA; Karen Landini & her husband John of DuBois, PA; Susan Deemer & her husband Rick of Rockton, PA; and Tricia Territo, and Megan Baummer, both of DuBois, PA), 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister Georgianna Lockitski.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemeterywhere full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorials may be placed with a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com