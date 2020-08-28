June Isabel (Nulf) Goulding, 95, of Seattle, Washington formerly of Hershey and formerly of Londonderry Village, Palmyra, passed away August 23, 2020 at home.
Born June 3, 1925 in Brockport, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Nulf and Oleta (Clark) Nulf, widow of Marshall S. Goulding since July 2017, and also preceded in death by her sister Vivian Anderson and brothers Richard and Leon Nulf, and a granddaughter Kelly Keller.
June was a graduate of Horton Township High School and spent her life raising and entertaining her family. Her quick wit and feisty spirit charmed friends and new acquaintances alike. She enjoyed country music, slot machines, and was a regular bingo player at the Campbelltown Fire Hall and Seven Sorrows in Middletown. She was a member of the West Seattle Senior Center and had been a member of Fishburn Church in Hershey.
Surviving are her children Janice Morrow of Harrisburg, Denise Green of Lebanon, Shelley Goulding, wife of Mike Fitzmaurice of Seattle, Washington and Larry, husband of Reah Goulding of Hummelstown; sister Irene Hetrick of Brockport; grandchildren Jason, husband of Stephanie Morrow, Dana, wife of Ray Rowles, Joshua, husband of Kelly Green, Kevin Garinger, Kurt, husband of Julie Garinger, and Pepper Goulding; grandson-in-law Dave Keller; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Viewing 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 2 East Main Street, Hummelstown followed by an 11:30 a.m. graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or your local hospice.
